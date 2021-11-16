Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Up 470.4% in October

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 470.4% from the October 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

