Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the October 14th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEAC opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEAC. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. 53.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

