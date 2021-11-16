Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Price Target Lowered to C$0.60 at Desjardins

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James set a C$0.40 target price on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of XLY stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23. Auxly Cannabis Group has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.39. The company has a market cap of C$289.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

