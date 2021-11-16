Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.

AVDX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVDX opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. Avant Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $26.19.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

