Avast (LON:AVST) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avast (LON:AVST) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Avast to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 531.67 ($6.95).

Avast stock opened at GBX 598.20 ($7.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Avast has a 1-year low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99). The company has a market cap of £6.19 billion and a PE ratio of 28.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 575.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 533.67.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

