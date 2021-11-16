Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aveanna Healthcare updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 30,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.98.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

