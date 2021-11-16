Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ATXI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,027. The company has a market cap of $23.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 50.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 39,786 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

