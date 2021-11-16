Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.40

Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.40 and last traded at $60.35, with a volume of 5786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

Get Avient alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Avient by 735.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 2,406.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Company Profile (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.