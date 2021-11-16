Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ayro had a negative net margin of 835.12% and a negative return on equity of 32.77%.

NASDAQ AYRO opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.81. Ayro has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ayro stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Ayro worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

