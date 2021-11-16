Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AZIHF. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Azimut in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Azimut in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AZIHF opened at $35.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01. Azimut has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $36.10.

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

