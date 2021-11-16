B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 13,768 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,768 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 635,468 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 38.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 207,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 57,262 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 118,053 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 107,922.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 33,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 33.04, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 78.75%. Arbor Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.07%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

