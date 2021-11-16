B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 973 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Insulet were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 91,480.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 54.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PODD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.27.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $316.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.42 and its 200-day moving average is $282.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of -702.71 and a beta of 0.66. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $218.28 and a 52 week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.