B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 142.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 74.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,170,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 25,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 17,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $401.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.02. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $414.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

