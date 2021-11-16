B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $1.02 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $160.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.96. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.29 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.24.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

