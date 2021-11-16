B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $943,000 Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Crown were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

NYSE CCK opened at $111.88 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.65 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.