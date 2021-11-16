B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Lowers Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Camping World by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Camping World by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Camping World by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Camping World by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Camping World by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities cut their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

CWH opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 3.12.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

