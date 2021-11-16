B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 952 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.85.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

