B. Riley Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of GAN in a report issued on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAN’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $13.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03. GAN has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $554.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit purchased 18,100 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,385. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,798,812.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,934 shares in the company, valued at $448,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,125 over the last ninety days. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in GAN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

