B. Riley Comments on Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLDP. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eight Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 23.08. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,668,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 789,438 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $14,089,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,395,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

