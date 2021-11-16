B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB)

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) – B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IN8bio in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.42) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.55). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IN8bio’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Separately, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Sunday, September 12th.

IN8bio stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. IN8bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IN8bio stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 257,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000. IN8bio comprises about 0.2% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 1.37% of IN8bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IN8bio

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

