B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 290.6% from the October 14th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the second quarter valued at $3,132,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at about $12,614,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRIV opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. B Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 25.90, a quick ratio of 25.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

