B. Riley Weighs in on RLI Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RLI in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RLI’s FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

RLI stock opened at $110.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.75. RLI has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of RLI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of RLI by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

