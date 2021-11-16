Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Acquired by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management grew its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Bally’s worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bally's alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen H. Capp acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robeson Reeves bought 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BALY opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.71. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.