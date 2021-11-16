Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.29% of Bally’s worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 67.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 42.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bally's alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on BALY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

BALY opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 2.30.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robeson Reeves purchased 5,750 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence Downey purchased 1,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.