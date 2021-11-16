Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 6,349 Shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CONX. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CONX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,880,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CONX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,255,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CONX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,189,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONX by 2,404.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,252,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after buying an additional 1,202,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CONX by 1,591.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,123,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after buying an additional 1,057,208 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CONX opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. CONX Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

