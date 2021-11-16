Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,788 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Gogo by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Gogo by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Gogo by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Gogo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GOGO. Cowen upped their price objective on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

