Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235,777 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realogy by 33.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realogy by 66.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 491,126 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Realogy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after purchasing an additional 122,201 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Realogy by 184.1% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 38,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 25,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Realogy by 316.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter.

RLGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

RLGY opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

