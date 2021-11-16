Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 40.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 4.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $233.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.18. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDFC. TheStreet lowered WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other WD-40 news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

