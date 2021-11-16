Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $361,000 in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Ayro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ayro by 2,330.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ayro in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ayro by 89.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Ayro in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ayro in the first quarter valued at $87,000. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ayro alerts:

Ayro stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. Ayro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Ayro had a negative net margin of 835.12% and a negative return on equity of 32.77%.

Ayro Profile

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.