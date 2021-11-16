Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $322,000 Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $797.80.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $472.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $514.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $762.31. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 0.70. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.26 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). The business had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

