Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.85

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 4100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BANC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

Get Banc of California alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Banc of California by 77,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 38.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.