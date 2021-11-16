Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €3.80 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($4.12) to €3.60 ($4.24) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Banco Santander from €3.85 ($4.53) to €3.90 ($4.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €3.70 ($4.35) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.62) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €3.78 ($4.44).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.