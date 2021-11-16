Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after purchasing an additional 497,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.93. 238,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,515,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.07. The company has a market capitalization of $384.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.