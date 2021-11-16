Bank of America Corp DE Has $26.37 Million Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,267 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 56,548 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $26,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 574.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,710 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 19,344 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 73.2% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price target (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.22.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,758,726.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $97,275.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,679 shares of company stock worth $7,519,641. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $230.97 on Tuesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.33 and a 52-week high of $231.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.86.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

