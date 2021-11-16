Bank of America Corp DE Has $26.94 Million Stock Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.00% of Masonite International worth $26,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

NYSE DOOR opened at $115.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $88.18 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.58.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

