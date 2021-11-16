Bank of America Corp DE Sells 30,041 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,041 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $25,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Glaukos by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter worth $110,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter worth $279,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Glaukos by 1.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,022,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GKOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.39. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 1.66. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $42.69 and a one year high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

