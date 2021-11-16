Bao Finance (BAO) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.68 million and $1.55 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00068018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00071188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00093817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,887.71 or 0.99420477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.43 or 0.06964888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

