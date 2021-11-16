Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,169 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter worth about $48,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Baozun by 318.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

