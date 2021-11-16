Barclays Raises Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target to $9.00

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 52.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SUNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of Sunlight Financial stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Sunlight Financial has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,560,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $926,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Altai Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,103,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

