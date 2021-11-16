Basic Attention Token (BAT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.55 Billion

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00001710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $399.91 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00049234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.68 or 0.00214049 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010413 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,278,662 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

