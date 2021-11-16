Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 50,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,064,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total value of $4,834,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,490 shares of company stock worth $23,720,759 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

ORLY opened at $649.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $621.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $589.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $669.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

