Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in V.F. were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 6.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at $826,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 597,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,748,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of V.F. by 9.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 177,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VFC. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. OTR Global downgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush started coverage on V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.55. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.02%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

