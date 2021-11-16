Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 565 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 55.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Argus lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $96.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

