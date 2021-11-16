BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Short Interest Up 545.5% in October

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 545.5% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

BBTVF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BBTV from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BBTV in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of BBTV stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40. BBTV has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

