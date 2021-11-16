BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at Cormark

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$17.00 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Pi Financial cut their price objective on BBTV from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on BBTV to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on BBTV from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on BBTV from C$22.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BBTV currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.83.

BBTV opened at C$4.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. BBTV has a 1 year low of C$4.92 and a 1 year high of C$15.29. The firm has a market cap of C$142.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

