BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in BCE by 6.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in BCE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in BCE by 3.9% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in BCE by 0.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.14.

Shares of BCE stock remained flat at $$51.31 on Tuesday. 9,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,531. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

