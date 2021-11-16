Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,453 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 47.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 337,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after purchasing an additional 108,375 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $4,209,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $91.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average of $85.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

