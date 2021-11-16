Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $130,000 Investment in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BGSF opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69. BGSF, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In other BGSF news, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $342,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Seid bought 14,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $196,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 43,998 shares of company stock worth $602,727 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BGSF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

