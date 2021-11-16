BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.70

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 1887474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28.

About BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

