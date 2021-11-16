BELLUS Health’s (BLU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

Shares of TSE:BLU traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.09. The company had a trading volume of 67,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,613. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$633.75 million and a P/E ratio of -9.68. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of C$3.12 and a 52-week high of C$9.47.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.